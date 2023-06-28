The Spanish actor shares that fans will enjoy some serious "twists" in the expansion film of Sandra Bullock's 2018 Bird Box.

When the first Bird Box featuring Sandra Bullock premiered on Netflix in 2018, no one could have expected the gripping effect it would have on audiences everywhere.

On July 14, a new take on the popular film will hit Netflix led by Spanish actor Mario Casas—a film he tells People Chica has become "something else" due to its international feel.

"Everything that happens in the first movie remains the same [and] Bird Box Barcelona starts [it] the same way. I act [alongside] Georgina [Campbell] as well as [another] group of actors, also Spanish, some Mexican. The truth is that it's nice because there is an international cast that I think is very interesting and will reach even more people culturally," Casas explains about Bird Box Barcelona.

The actor, 37, continues, "But I don't know; I mean, after watching the film, it seems to me that it's a film that starts with the same premise, but it becomes something else."

But despite the darker tones, Casas alludes that it's a fun movie.

"I think, at the same time, it's a very fun movie in the good sense of the word; an action movie, a character movie; a movie that keeps you constantly on edge. That's what I call fun—that it keeps you on edge about what's going to happen [or] not," he asserts.

Bird Box Barcelona will dig a little deeper into the menacing creatures of the first, per Casas. He explains that fans will "understand who they are and what they mean."

The Tres metros sobre el cielo actor explains that while he's never tackled a genre like this before, he was more than up for the task.

Mario Casas in Bird Box Barcelona Mario Casas, Gonzalo De Castro, Lola Dueñas in Netflix's "Bird Box Barcelona." | Credit: ANDREA RESMINI / NETFLIX

"It's a type of cinema that attracts me, and it's a type of cinema that I like to consume because I have a great time. And there's something about this project, which, as I was telling you, I had never done this type of film genre," he shares.

Casas continues, "I also like a lot that the characters experience a sudden physical and psychological transformation—let's say, a very strong one. I'm already attracted to that in them and being able to compose them. And in this case, Sebastian, this man who is trying to survive with his daughter, has that."

Despite the location change, both films have a key throughline linking them: a sense of community, something Casas notes was a takeaway for him after completing the project.

"What it taught me was that suddenly I saw a community, and I saw how—I don't know—how suddenly there was something artistic [and] cultural that came together, speaking in the acting sense, which seemed beautiful to me. In the end, we all wanted to make the same movie," the actor details.

Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, and Mario Casas in Netflix's "Bird Box Barcelona." Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, and Mario Casas in Netflix's "Bird Box Barcelona." | Credit: ANDREA RESMINI / NETFLIX

"So for me, it has been the end that I will take with me from Bird Box. I take the human aspect I shared with the cast, crew [and] the directors—I take all those [moments with] people that had surrounded me for months," Casas reveals.

The Innocent actor alludes that the film will have "twists" and that fans will definitely enjoy the film as it will keep them tense, but at the end of the day, he is honored to take on the mantle for Bullock.