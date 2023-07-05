The Spanish actor shares a cheeky moment he shared with the cast and crew after wrapping up his upcoming Netflix project.

Mario Casas is an actor who has come to be known for his staunch dedication to each of his projects—something that comes across with each role he takes on.

For his film Bird Box Barcelona, he further expands the world created by 2018's Bird Box with Sandra Bullock.

Like Bullock, Casas will be in a post-apocalyptic world that sees him with limited resources and donning similar clothes for most (if not all) of the film.

He tells People Chica, "I spent two or three months wearing the same clothes [for the role]—the same one. That's not to say that I didn't shower every once in a while, although it was a post-apocalyptic world where you don't have that opportunity on a daily basis."

Because his character wore the same outfit daily, much of the cast and crew didn't recognize him without his beard, long hair, and rugged clothes.

"But it was funny because the crew and actors came to know me like that," the 37-year-old actor adds.

Cast of Bird Box Barcelona Gonzalo De Castro, Georgina Campbell, Mario Casas and Naila Schuberth in Netflix's "Bird Box Barcelona." | Credit: ANDREA RESMINI / NETFLIX

Casas quips that once filming concluded, and he shaved and cut his hair, some of his colleagues on Bird Box Barcelona said, "This is really you?!"