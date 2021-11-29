The Queen of Christmas serenaded her children on the first night of Hanukkah with a sweet rendition of a classic song.

Singer and actress Mariah Carey is a true lover of the holiday spirit. The music icon shared a video on Twitter celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with her twins Moroccan and Monroe.

She tweeted, "Happy Hanukkah!!!! Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe." In the video clip, Carey can be seen making an attempt to teach her kids the song. "I don't think they've got it yet," she jokingly added.

As the "All I Want for Christmas is You" vocalist serenades her twin 10-year-olds with the holiday tune, they look on with less-than-thrilled expressions. Carey is all about spreading holiday cheer, and her twins are no exception to the rule.

This year the "Always Be My Baby" singer is giving fans everywhere two magical surprises. The first announcement came in the form of a trailer for her AppleTV+ holiday special Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues.

The show is set to premiere on December 3, and her twins are said to make an appearance. During the special, Carey will perform her new single "Fall in Love at Christmas" featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin.

"Warming up the sleigh and prepping the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together!" the artist posted on Instagram. "Arriving to your screens December 3rd on @appletvplus! #TheMagicContinues"

On December 13 the singer will join McDonald's for their Famous Orders campaign. The "Mariah Menu" will feature the diva's favorite items including warm apple pie, chocolate chip cookies and a classic cheeseburger. The menu is set to give customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app free goodies for 12 days.