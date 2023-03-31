Fashion Diva: Mariah Carey's Most Iconic '90s Looks

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 31, 2023
Credit: Paul Natkin/WireImage

Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas and has a style that is as iconic as she is. We're taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable fashion moments.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Curls for Days

Credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

At the beginning of her career, the American singer with Venezuelan roots rocked her natural, voluminous curls regularly, including on red carpets with looks like this black minidress with long, sheer sleeves.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Fit For a Princess

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Step aside, royal weddings—Carey's 1993 wedding to recording executive Tommy Mottola was unforgettable, especially her Vera Wang gown complete with a 10-foot veil and 27-foot train.

3 de 7

Chic in Chanel

Credit: Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The "Fantasy" singer has always been a front row staple at fashion shows, including Chanel's 1994 show in New York City where she donned one of the brand's iconic tweed suits.

Anuncio

4 de 7

Award Show Glam

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Leave it to Mariah Carey to deliver the showmanship we expect from celebrities at award shows! For the 1996 Grammys, she chose a glittering top and a black skirt full of volume.

5 de 7

Revenge Dress

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

After her divorce from Mottola, Carey followed in Princess Diana's footsteps and wore one of the most iconic "revenge dresses" of all time—a slinky black stunning, thigh-bearing two-piece look.

6 de 7

Golden Goddess

Credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

VH1's Divas Live tribute brought us this glowing metallic look complete with Shakira-style blonde, loose waves.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Style Pioneer

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

This two-piece black outfit with a matching halter top and miniskirt wouldn't look out of place in stores today and yet Carey picked it out in 1998.

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta