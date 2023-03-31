Fashion Diva: Mariah Carey's Most Iconic '90s Looks
Mariah Carey is the undisputed Queen of Christmas and has a style that is as iconic as she is. We're taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting some of her most memorable fashion moments.
Curls for Days
At the beginning of her career, the American singer with Venezuelan roots rocked her natural, voluminous curls regularly, including on red carpets with looks like this black minidress with long, sheer sleeves.
Fit For a Princess
Step aside, royal weddings—Carey's 1993 wedding to recording executive Tommy Mottola was unforgettable, especially her Vera Wang gown complete with a 10-foot veil and 27-foot train.
Chic in Chanel
The "Fantasy" singer has always been a front row staple at fashion shows, including Chanel's 1994 show in New York City where she donned one of the brand's iconic tweed suits.
Award Show Glam
Leave it to Mariah Carey to deliver the showmanship we expect from celebrities at award shows! For the 1996 Grammys, she chose a glittering top and a black skirt full of volume.
Revenge Dress
After her divorce from Mottola, Carey followed in Princess Diana's footsteps and wore one of the most iconic "revenge dresses" of all time—a slinky black stunning, thigh-bearing two-piece look.
Golden Goddess
VH1's Divas Live tribute brought us this glowing metallic look complete with Shakira-style blonde, loose waves.
Style Pioneer
This two-piece black outfit with a matching halter top and miniskirt wouldn't look out of place in stores today and yet Carey picked it out in 1998.