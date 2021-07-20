Monroe Cannon stars in her first ad campaign which also pays tribute to her mother's legacy.

There is a new rising star in the house built by Mariah Carey: her daughter Monroe Cannon.

Sporting denim overalls, a black top, flats and a gorgeous mane of curls, Cannon made her modeling debut in a OshKosh B'Gosh back-to-school campaign where the 10 year-old paid a meaningful tribute to her mother's legacy by playing a younger version of Carey herself!

"The melodies that live in my head will someday live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts," Cannon said in the ad as she twirls and chases a butterfly, a nod to Carey's 1997 CD, Butterfly. "Artist of the year, artist of the decade, artist of the millennium. But the meaning is in inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How's that for a daydream?"

Monroe Cannon Credit: OshKosh B'Gosh

While the campaign fits Cannon like a charm —and the similarities to her singer-songwriter mother are uncanny— she displays a personal voice and style that set her apart.