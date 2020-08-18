FBI Arrests Puerto Rican Representative María Milagros Charbonier

The legislator — along with her son, her husband, and an assistant — was charged in a 13-count indictment.

On Monday, FBI agents arrested Puerto Rican Representative María Milagros Charbonier along with her son Orland Gabriel Montes-Charbonier, her husband Orland Montes-Rivera, and her assistant Frances Acevedo-Ceballos. According to the Associated Press, a federal grand jury in Puerto Rico has issued a 13-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, fraud, money laundering, obstruction of justice, and federal funds theft, among other things.

In a news conference, U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said that Charbonier allegedly received around $100,000 in bribes and kickbacks. Suspicions arose after she increased Acevedo-Ceballos's pay from $800 every two weeks to nearly $3,000; she would then get between $1,000 to $1,500 in return for every paycheck. "It wasn’t very complicated," Muldrow said of the alleged scheme, which lasted from 2017 to 2020. He added that on one occasion, the assistant placed the cash promised to Charbonier in her glove compartment, per her request.

Charbonier allegedly inflated her assistant's salary after they agreed to the kickback scheme, which also included payments to her husband and her son. The indictment states that Charbonier deleted nearly her entire call log, WhatsApp messages, and iMessage history once she learned there was an investigation into her office.

"Puerto Rico legislator María Milagros Charbonier-Laureano, her family, and her associates allegedly carried out a brazen scheme to defraud the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico through bribery, kickbacks, theft, and fraud," Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt said in a statement. "When elected officials betray the people's trust in order to enrich themselves at the public's expense, the Justice Department will hold them accountable."

