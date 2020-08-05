María Celeste Arrarás Is Leaving 'Al Rojo Vivo' and Telemundo

"This morning I was informed by the company that they have decided for the show to take a new direction and due to adjustments made during the pandemic, I will no longer be part of the show," the Emmy-award winner wrote on Instagram.

María Celeste Arrarás shocked many fans on Wednesday when she announced she is leaving Al Rojo Vivo and the Telemundo network. The renowned Puerto Rican journalist, 59, shared the news on Instagram. "Dear friends, it is with profound sadness that I want to inform you that yesterday was my last day at Al Rojo Vivo and the Telemundo screen," she wrote.

"This morning I was informed by the company that they have decided for the show to take a new direction and due to adjustments made during the pandemic, I will no longer be part of the show," the Emmy winner continued.

In recent months, Arrarás had been hosting the show from her home studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, while her colleague and former Primer Impacto co-host Myrka Dellanos had been co-hosting from the Telemundo studio. Telemundo has not commented yet on María Celeste leaving the network or their future plans for Al Rojo Vivo.