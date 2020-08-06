Watch María Celeste Arrarás's Emotional Send-Off on 'Al Rojo Vivo'

María Celeste Arrarás has been showered in love and support since news broke on Wednesday that she would be leaving Telemundo and her show Al Rojo Vivo. Her son, Adrian — who she adopted in Russia when he was a baby — wrote her an emotional message on Instagram. "Every day I’m more and more proud of you," he wrote. "Seeing how you handle even the most difficult situation with elegance and grace is my best example. Your work speaks for itself. You’re the most beloved TV star in the Hispanic world and in our world as well. Keep on shining."

The renowned Puerto Rican journalist, 59, has a strong support system at home, and is very close to her mom and her children Lara, Adrian, and Julian.

Image zoom María Celeste Arrarás with her mother, her daughter Lara, and her son Adrian. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Her friends and colleagues have spoken out as well. CBS correspondent and former Univision anchor María Elena Salinas shared an Instagram of herself vacationing with Arrarás in London with the message: "A little over a year ago celebrating life, family and friendship with my dear María Celeste Arrarás. Stay strong."

Myrka Dellanos, a longtime friend of María Celeste's who worked with her on both Al Rojo Vivo and Univision's Primer Impacto, also wrote a heartfelt letter to Arrarás on Instagram. "We are living in unprecedented times and it has been a true honor and pleasure to share the screen with you once again during these last months to inform the public about the difficult moments in which we are living," she wrote. "I thank you for the opportunity to present the program together and it saddens me to think that we will not be doing it in the next few days. ... We have to continue to believe that the best is yet to come!"

Image zoom TV hosts María Elena Salinas and Myrka Dellanos with María Celeste (middle). (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Dellanos and her co-host Jessica Carrillo were visibly affected when they had to present a farewell video for María Celeste on Al Rojo Vivo, thanking her for all her contributions to the show and wishing her luck on future endeavors. "Personally, today's show has been a very difficult one for me to host," a teary-eyed Dellanos said on the air. "Since you called me this morning, María Celeste, I have felt very moved. You know I am with you. God's timing is perfect and the best is yet to come."

Carrillo — who is expecting her first baby — also shared a post on Instagram thanking her mentor María Celeste for all she has taught her. "Mari, you are a role model as a woman in every way," she wrote. "I have always admired you for everything you have accomplished because of your hard work and without anyone else's help. You will continue to shine and be the successful star you are wherever life takes you next. Thank you for your advice, the lessons you taught me, the affection and respect you showed me since the first day I got to Al Rojo Vivo seven years ago, and for showing us there are no impossibilities on our path to make our dreams come true."