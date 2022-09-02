Say Chin Chin with this Spicy Mango Pineapple Margarita Recipe

Celebrate all that is good in life by sipping on this delightful and refreshing cocktail.
Por Karla Montalván Septiembre 02, 2022
Whether you're making this a relaxing weekend at home or looking to entertain your closest friends and family, we've got a refreshing and tangy Spicy Mango Pineapple cocktail recipe from YaVe Tequila for you.

YaVe offers an ultra-smooth taste that is handcrafted and double-distilled with volcanic water.

Enjoy!

Credit: Courtesy of YaVe

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of YaVe Mango Tequila
  • 1 oz of Ancho Chile Liqueur
  • 1 oz of mango puree
  • .5 oz of orange liqueur
  • .5 oz of pineapple juice
  • 1 oz of fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz of pineapple demerara syrup
  • Tajin & pineapple leaf for garnish

Preparation:

  1. Rim a rock glass with Tajin. Combine the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake.
  2. Strain over ice and garnish with a pineapple leaf.
