Say Chin Chin with this Spicy Mango Pineapple Margarita Recipe
Celebrate all that is good in life by sipping on this delightful and refreshing cocktail.
Whether you're making this a relaxing weekend at home or looking to entertain your closest friends and family, we've got a refreshing and tangy Spicy Mango Pineapple cocktail recipe from YaVe Tequila for you.
YaVe offers an ultra-smooth taste that is handcrafted and double-distilled with volcanic water.
Enjoy!
Credit: Courtesy of YaVe
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of YaVe Mango Tequila
- 1 oz of Ancho Chile Liqueur
- 1 oz of mango puree
- .5 oz of orange liqueur
- .5 oz of pineapple juice
- 1 oz of fresh lime juice
- .5 oz of pineapple demerara syrup
- Tajin & pineapple leaf for garnish
Preparation:
- Rim a rock glass with Tajin. Combine the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake.
- Strain over ice and garnish with a pineapple leaf.