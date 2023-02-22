Sweet, Sparkly, and Savory: 11 Margarita Drinks to Help You Celebrate the Weekend
Midnight Margarita by Don Julio Tequila
Credit: Don Julio Tequila
Margaritas are a fan favorite any day of the year—especially on National Margarita Day. From the deliciously sweet to the sparkly and savory, these 11 cocktails will help make you the hostess with the mostess.
Tumeric Margarita
Credit: Astral Tequila
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz Astral Tequila Blanco
- ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
- ¾ oz Peppercorn-Honey Syrup
- Pinch of Turmeric
- Powder Garnish: Turmeric Powder
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well.
- Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a pinch of turmeric powder.
No Bad Days Margarita
Credit: Don Julio Tequila
Created by Julio Xoxocotla
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
- 1 oz Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz Watermelon Juice
- ½ oz Lemon Juice
- ¼ oz Agave Syrup
- (1:1) Pinch of Chili Powder
- Pineapple slice for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well.
- Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a pineapple slice.
Flecha Margarita
Credit: Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila
- ¾ oz fresh lime juice
- ¾ oz triple sec (Combier)
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice.
Spicy Pineapple Margarita
Credit: Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 ¼ oz Flecha Azul Reposado Tequila
- 1 ½ oz pineapple juice
- ¾ oz fresh lime juice
- ½ oz cane syrup
- 3 jalapeno slices
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Muddle jalapeno slices, add ice and shake vigorously.
- Strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice.
Volcan Margarita
Credit: Volcan Blanco Tequila
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Volcan Blanco Tequila
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- ¾ oz Agave Syrup
- Salt & Lime for Rim
Directions:
- Combine your tequila and lime juice, and agave syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
- Shake vigorously until it is mixed and chilled. Garnish with a slice of lime.
- Blend together lime and salt in a small blender, place the mixture on a plate.
- Press the rim of a glass into it to rim the edge. Strain margarita into the glass.
Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita
Credit: Moriah Sawtelle
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Tequila
- 1/2 Bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
- 1 oz agave or simple syrup
Directions:
- Start with a lowball glass and add ice, tequila, agave, Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime, and stir together.
- Garnish with a lime wheel.
Midnight Margarita
Credit: Don Julio Tequila
Created by Mixologist Ben Scorah
Ingredients:
- 1½ oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco
- ¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice
- ½ oz Fresh Orange Juice
- ⅔ oz Spicy Monk Fruit Simple Syrup
- Lime wheel for garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well.
- Strain into a double rocks glass with fresh ice and garnish with a lime wheel.
Watermelon Basil Margarita
Credit: Patrón
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado
- 1 oz Fresh watermelon juice or puree
- 1 oz Fresh lime juice
- 1 oz Agave nectar
- 3 Basil leaves or basil simple syrup
- Watermelon wedge or dehydrated lime wheel for garnish
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice to chill.
- Strain onto fresh ice in a double old fashioned glass.
- Garnish with a basil leaf and wedge of watermelon or dehydrated lime wheel.
Desolas Mezcalita
Credit: Desolas
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Desolas Mezcal
- .5 oz Cointreau
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- Juice from half a lemon
- Mint & basil leaves
- Jalapeños for muddling
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients and shake with ice, strain, pour over ice, and garnish with jalapeños.
Candela Margarita
Credit: Candela Mamajuana
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Candela Mamajuana
- 0.75oz of Cointreau (or any orange liquor)
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- 0.5oz agave
- Salt rim (optional)
*Also great as a passion fruit margarita – add passion fruit, chinola, or passion fruit pureé in place of Cointreau for an inventive twist.
Directions:
- Shake up Cointreau, Lime Juice and Agave with ice. Stir in Candela Mamajuana.
- Pour over a glass filled with light ice and serve.
- Enjoy!
Sweet Liberty's Something Spicy with Tequila
Credit: Michael Pisarri
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Milagro Blanco
- .5 oz. Ojo de Tigre mezcal
- .75 oz. lime juice
- .75 oz. agave nectar
- 1 oz. mango puree
- 5 dashes chili tincture
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Pour straight from the blender into glass and garnish with lime wheel and sprinkling of Tajin + small straw.