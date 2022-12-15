Marcello Hernandez knows that soccer is not just a sport for Latinos—it's a way of life. Every four years, the FIFA World Cup ignites a fever pitch as fans cheer for their countries while enjoying their favorite foods, drinks and traditions with their family and friends.

In honor of the unique Latin spirit that comes out during the World Cup, Hernandez has teamed up with McDonald's to celebrate the grandeur of fútbol in a new TikTok campaign.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the newest member of Saturday Night Live shared what fans can expect from this new collaboration, his personal history with soccer and some of his favorite memories growing up as a soccer fan.

Marcello Hernandez SNL's Marcello Hernandez with soccer fan for new TikTok series with McDonald's | Credit: Courtesy of McDonald's

You're of Cuban and Dominican descent, two countries that are well known for their baseball fanaticism, however, soccer is still king of sports worldwide. What are some memories you have of watching the FIFA World Cup at home or with friends?

My favorite memory, probably, was I would always fill out the books with all the players. In 2006, I finished the whole book; it was a big deal for me. I was maybe [in] fourth grade.

At my school, they had to buy us the cards so we could buy them and I would go and buy every player, I remember freaking out to get, back then, Zidane or Michael Ballack, a lot of legendary players. Messi, in his earlier stages with Argentina.

I was always a huge fan. I've been playing soccer since I was four years old. So, by the time the World Cup started to come around in 2006 and then 2010, I was definitely all over it.

What are some of your favorite Cuban and Dominican meals while watching the game?

When I would go to the Dominican Republic, arroz con frijoles, platano maduro, batata frita, chuleta, mangú with salami and fried cheese. Cuban food, in Miami all the time, croquetas or depends on the day, but, an empanada, steak sandwich, pan con lechón. That's definitely my favorite food, Caribbean food, Dominican or Cuban food. It has my heart for sure.

Marcello Hernandez SNL's Marcello Hernandez with soccer fan for new TikTok series with McDonald's | Credit: Courtesy of McDonald's

In soccer, like comedy, there are moments where improvisation is necessary. Do you have any unexpected soccer moments you'll never forget?

In my golden days of playing soccer, I've definitely had a few. One time I was in Ohio with my college team, and we were playing against the rival, and I had the ball on the left side, I was able to do a "ruleta," which is an old Zidane move where you do a full turn. Those types of moves are always super memorable to me. Watching Neymar, with the amount of ways that he can play with the ball or all of these guys that have inspired me.

Any time that in my soccer career I did a nice move or something, I have the video and it makes me very happy. Scoring a goal and kissing your shirt, you know, a lot of stuff like that, it just—it brings joy to my heart.

I think there are few feelings that you ever look back on that are more adrenaline-filled than scoring a goal and being able to run to the stands and see if your friends or people that you know support you and just go absolutely crazy with them.

I'll never forget the goals that I scored, thank God I played long enough to score some goals as an 18 year old or a 17 year old and get to feel a little bit of that.

You're launching a new series on TikTok with McDonald's. What can fans expect?

Just to have a little moment of fun. It's TikTok at the end of the day, so that's all about having short and fun videos. One thing about us Latinos is that in a short time we can be very fun. I look forward to everybody just seeing the "Wanna Get McDonald's" campaign, which is so big and it's such an honor to be a part of it.

They're doing 75 countries and it's just a huge campaign. Obviously, Latinos, the way that we experience the sport is very unique in the way that we scream [for] the goals and celebrate them. I think it's a beautiful thing. Definitely, the experience I've had with this campaign is that no matter where you are, you're going to find somebody that enjoys fútbol and enjoys soccer and has a great time with the amount of energy that we bring to the table.

What are some unique soccer Latinisms you can think of that will be a part of your campaign?

When I watch a soccer game, I like to watch it on the Spanish channels because [of] the way that these guys announce the game, the speed with which they talk, the volume, when we score a goal, the volume is just another level.

I think that that'll shine through the campaign. You'll see that that comes from us. It comes from everybody, fans. And as much as the narrators bring so much to the game, the fans are going crazy. The fans are a part of it.

A lot of people are sometimes even scared of how emotional people get for soccer games. I think it's a beautiful thing and we all need a place. I think everybody deserves to scream every once in a while, I think it's healthy. During the World Cup, a lot of Latinos and a lot of European people [...] are able to scream for a while, so that makes me very happy. You can expect some of that in the campaign.

What team are you rooting for this World Cup and what are you going to order from McDonald's while you watch?

Well, at McDonald's, I used to be two double cheeseburgers, only ketchup, medium fries, medium Sprite and 10-piece chicken nuggets. But, as you get older, you want to act in moderation, so now probably just a quarter pounder and some fries and a drink. For this World Cup, obviously, I was born in Miami. I'm a U.S.A. kid. I have to go for the U.S. first.