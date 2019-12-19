Marc Anthony had to face some not-so-great news a few days before Christmas. The salsa crooner‘s 120-foot yacht — reportedly worth $7 million — was destroyed in a fire at a marina in Miami. Photos of the ship engulfed in flames have now gone viral; firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze on Watson Island on Wednesday evening. A spokesman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told PEOPLE that emergency responders arrived around 7:33 p.m. after receiving a call about a burning yacht leaning on its side and potentially endangering other boats nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire also reported that they were able to keep the fire contained and extinguish it, but the yacht capsized. Officials also revealed that passengers aboard the yacht were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Marc Anthony’s rep told PEOPLE that the Nuyorican star, 51, was not there at the time of the incident and added that the yacht’s crew is safe.

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband has not yet commented on the unfortunate event via social media. According to WSVN, the boat, named Andiamo, was docked at the Island Gardens Marina. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The yacht reportedly had five cabins, a barbecue area, a Jacuzzi and docking stations for jet skis. The singer enjoyed trips on the water with friends like Maluma, soccer star David Beckham, ex-wife Shannon De Lima and actor Will Smith, who he taught to salsa dance on the ship.