In the video, fans catch a glimpse of the star-studded event and see Marc Anthony's sweet reaction to seeing his wife in her wedding dress.

It's Mr. & Mrs. Muñiz's world, and we're just living in it.

On January 30, Miss Universe 2021 contestant Nadia Ferreira took to Instagram to share a video of one the biggest and most important days of her life—the day she married her love Marc Anthony.

The Paraguayan fashion model tied the knot with the Puerto Rican singer at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on January 28 surrounded by family and friends.

The video starts off showcasing the venue which was decorated with lush white florals and white detailing all around.

In addition to the stunning ambiance shots, fans even get a glimpse of Anthony's sweet reaction upon seeing his bride in her wedding dress as she walks down the aisle toward him.

So, who was invited?

Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony at the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony tie the knot in a lavish star-studded ceremony on January 28, 2023. | Credit: Getty Images / Mindy Small / Stringer

Later in the night, Hayek and Maluma were caught breaking it down on the dancefloor giving us the Mexico-Colombia team-up we never knew we needed.