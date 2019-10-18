Marc Anthony Honors José José With Tribute at Latin AMAs and Dedicates Award to His Children

Marc Anthony shined at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, getting a standing ovation from a moved audience after his heartfelt tribute to the late Mexican crooner José José. The salsa singer of Puerto Rican descent sang the hit “Almohada” by the beloved Príncipe de la Canción [Prince of Song], who died on September 28. The Nuyorican star also received the International Artist Award of Excellence for his brilliant trajectory and mentioned the Mexican icon in his acceptance speech. “Thanks to Puerto Rico and to the raza latina, but most of all I want to dedicate this award to a brother that is no longer with us, my dear José José,” he said.

Image zoom JC Olivera/Getty Image

Marc Anthony went on to thank his loved ones and everyone behind his successful career. “I prefer to sing than to talk,” he confessed. “This doesn’t happen in one day, in one year. We have been in this industry for almost 30 years. I have to thank my team, Magnus, Sony, my family, but most of all I have to thank my kids, who have had to sacrifice so much so that daddy could make his dreams come true in their name.”

The 51-year-old star recently gave a sweet shoutout to his dad, Don Felipe Muñiz, on Instagram, sharing a photo with his father and his twins Max and Emme. “Happy birthday, Dad! Wishing you many blessings, Te amo!” he wrote about Don Felipe, who is also a singer and released his first album at age 80 with Marc’s support.