Marc Anthony and his girlfriend Jessica Lynne Harris took their love story to Puerto Rico. The salsa crooner had a massive concert on December 15 at the Coliseo in San Juan, and the 28-year-old model was cheering him on from the front row. Harris also accompanied him to an event for his Maestro Cares Foundation, where the singer reopened a baseball field in Loiza that had been damaged by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 51, seems to be having a great time and opening up to love again. During his public outing with Harris, the singer wore a black baseball cap with the Maestro Cares logo that matched the model’s outfit.

In September, the couple was also spotted holding hands together at a school event for Emme, one of Anthony’s twins with Jennifer Lopez. Harris — who is from Philadelphia, but lives in Miami — seemed perfectly comfortable around J.Lo, who was also present at her daughter’s race with her fiancé, Alex Rodríguez.

Harris is no stranger to the spotlight. The African American model of Swiss descent has walked the runway for renowned designers and walked during the most recent New York Fashion Week. According to reports, Marc also celebrated his dad Felipe’s 86th birthday with Harris, throwing him a party at Little Havana’s Ball & Chain lounge in Miami, where the couple listened to live music. Another interesting fact about Harris? She has a twin! That’s something she has in common with Marc’s kids Emme and Max.