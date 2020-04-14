Marc Anthony and SOMOS Provide Free Meals to People Affected By COVID-19

Marc Anthony is joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and helping people in need. The salsa crooner's foundation Maestro Cares — in partnership with SOMOS — is providing free meals to people affected by COVID-19.

"Mi gente, good news! @SOMOSCare in partnership with @WCKitchen @chefjoseandres and @MaestroCares is working to distribute more than 1,000 meals to Washington Heights, NYC patients, doctors, nurses and the community who have been hit hard by the #COVID19 outbreak. World Central Kitchen took over La Nueva España Restaurant located at 606 West 207th Street. Food will be served Monday to Saturday from 12to 2 p.m.," the Nuyorican singer, 51, posted on Instagram, along with a video of people in protective masks lining up at the restaurant.

"SOMOS – a nonprofit, physician-led network of over 2,500 diverse health care providers primarily serving immigrant communities in New York City – José Andrés’s World Central Kitchen, and Maestro Cares Foundation, an organization founded by Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas, announced that they will distribute thousands of free meals to the predominantly Latino Inwood community each day, Monday through Saturday, for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic," states a press release. "Good Friday and Easter meal giveaways started last week, with over 5,000 meals distributed to kick off the effort."

Image zoom (Photo by CJ Rivera/FilmMagic)

Dr. Ramon Tallaj, SOMOS founder and chairman, added about the initiative: “SOMOS is teaming up with World Central Kitchen and Maestro Cares Foundation to make sure that families who have lost their jobs, or who are caring for loved ones who have contracted the virus, have one less thing to worry about in this crisis. We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that vulnerable communities have the resources they need to stay safe and healthy during this difficult time.”

Image zoom (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

Volunteers will serve over 2,000 meals at La Nueva España restaurant in Inwood each day. “We truly admire these organizations’ efforts; I am so proud of this partnership and we are all here to help the people of NYC in any possible way we can," Anthony concluded.