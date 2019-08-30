Marc Anthony Reacts to Trump's Tweet Calling Puerto Rico "One of the Most Corrupt Places on Earth"

Marc Anthony reacted to President Donald Trump’s recent Twitter message about La Isla del Encanto. “Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth. Their political system is broken and their politicians are either incompetent or corrupt. Congress approved billions of dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to crooked pols. No good!” Trump wrote on Twitter, after claiming that the White House was “tracking closely tropical storm Dorian” as it headed to the island and calling the mayor of San Juan “incompetent” in her response to natural disasters.

The singer, born in New York City to Puerto Rican parents, did not appreciate the message and fired back: “Wow Mr. whatever you are. We all just read your DEMENTED tweet about my beloved Puerto Rico. Coming from a gruesome individual like YOU it makes perfect sense. Filled with corruption and incapable of managing a fully staffed HOUSE.”

This is not the first time that the salsa crooner and Donald Trump have gone to war on Twitter. The singer also criticized the U.S. president when the devastating Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico in 2017.

“Mr. President shut the f*** up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too,” Anthony tweeted at the time.

Trump has not yet reacted to Anthony’s comment on Twitter. However, many of the singer’s fans approved of his message to Trump. “Bravo Marc Anthony,” one fan wrote. “Papi! A little louder for the people in the back please!” said another.