Embrace the Sunshine All Yearlong in Marbella With These 7 Travel Tips
Nestled in Spain's Costa del Sol, Marbella is a city filled with Mediterranean beaches, hotels, villas and delicious food. For #WanderlustWednesday, we are sharing our top seven tips for visiting this jewel in Southern Spain.
Costa del Sol
Spain's Costa del Sol occupies a narrow coastal strip with a plethora of landscapes that will take your breath away including beaches, estuaries, dunes, cliffs and the backdrop of the Sierra Blanca Mountains.
Located in the province of Málaga, there is much to see and do for everyone.
Beautiful Weather All Year Long
Marbella is one of the most visited areas in Costa del Sol due to it's diversity of activities, strips of sandy beaches and vibrant night life.
Temperatures remain mild throughout the year, reaching a low point of 68°F in the winter, making it a perfect spot to visit all year long.
Stroll Through Marbella's Old Town
With the Sierra Blanca Mountains as a backdrop and a deep blue ocean providing you salty winds, take time to stroll through Marbella's old town.
There is plenty to see, from the Moorish influence in the architecture to the beautiful Orange Square decorated with vibrant pink flowers, orange trees and multiple shops.
You can also make your way down to the Golden Mile that is filled with nightclubs, coastal estates, yachts and several shopping spots at high level boutiques.
Visit the Mountain Village of Ronda
If you're looking for the experience of a lifetime, go on an excursion to the mountaintop city of Ronda. This hidden gem sits atop a deep gorge that separates the city's 15th-century new town from its old town.
Ruled by Romans, Moors and then Christians, the city has a rich history that will surprise you, including its legendary 18th-century bullring (Plaza de Toros) that serves as the first school for Matadors in Spain.
Málaga
As you make your way in and out of Marbella make time to spend a day in the province's capital city of Málaga. As one of Spain's largest cities, Málaga is known for its music, food and vibrant nightlife.
Make your way through Plaza de Uncibay where most of the city's bars are, walk to the Cathedral and get close to the bay to feel the vibrant energy of the coast.
Where to Stay: Club Med Magna Marbella
If you're looking for a place to stay during your visit to Marbella that has it all, then check out Club Med Magna Marbella. The all-inclusive resort marks the return of Club Med to Spain, welcoming its first guests in May 2022.
The resort offers vibrant indoor-outdoor architecture that feature spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city of Marbella and the Sierra Blanca.
Additionally, the 4 Trident family-friendly resort offers guests access to five pools, a golf course, two restaurants, three bars and a world-renowned spa experience.
Andalusian Food
The Southernmost region of Spain is bursting with unique local flavors that will dazzle you. Enjoy traditional tapas, fresh seafood, the best cured hams and cheeses in Spain.
Dishes such as stewed oxtail, migas, huevos a la Flamenca and diverse rice dishes will surely make your tastebuds sing.