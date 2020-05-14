Manuel Turizo Talks New Single "Quiéreme Mientras Se Pueda"

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo released his new single and video "Quiéreme Mientras Se Pueda" ("Love Me While You Can") last month, and since it's a song about valuing your loved ones, it's the perfect music for uplifting the spirit during the pandemic. "We did it with all the fans, and we asked them to send videos of themselves with the person they think about when listening to the song, doing what they love to do — whether it's singing, being with their dog, or cooking," he tells People CHICA. "It's a piece that was created to remember the wonderful moments."

The video starts with the phrase "stay home," to support the global initiative of social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus; it also shows heartbreaking images of the ravages COVID-19 has caused. During quarantine, Manuel has been keeping busy with work, but he hopes to be able to reunite with his fans on stage soon. "I would like to continue growing, and if my fans make this next album a success, then we can have a huge tour once this is all over," he says.

Manuel plans to release his new album this year, though it doesn't yet have a title or release date. "Soon we will be sharing the name and all of the details," he shares. "We are always working, never stopping." While he's already collaborated with people like Natti Natasha, Sebastian Yatra, Myke Towers, and Feid, he still has plenty of others on his wish list. "In the urban genre, I would love to collaborate with J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar," he says, as well as "Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, and Adele."