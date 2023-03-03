How Manuel Turizo's Song El Merengue with Marshmello is Honoring Caribbean Culture

The Colombian singer-songwriter shares exclusively with People Chica why his new track honors the rhythms and sounds of the Latin Caribbean.
Por Mirtle Peña-Calderon Marzo 03, 2023
Manuel Turizo shares how his latest song "El Merengue" with Marshmello is honoring his Caribbean roots.
| Credit: Gabo Bucheli

Music was born through the fusion and melding of sounds and beats that have influenced the heart of the musician.

For his latest song, El merengue, Colombian singer-songwriter Manuel Turizo wanted to honor the rhythms he grew up listening to and bring it to a totally new audience for them to enjoy.

Enter Grammy-nominated artist and producer Marshmello.

Manuel Turizo and Marshmello release new song "El Merengue."
| Credit: Gabo Bucheli

He shares with People Chica, "The collaboration with Marshmello is a song with deep Latin roots—it's a merengue. Merengue has a rhythm that all Latinos already carry inside and it is part of our Caribbean culture, which is where I come from."

He continues, "We wanted to take advantage of collaborating with Marshmello, as he is an artist and producer recognized within American [music], and bring him something a little different from what he usually does with other artists."

"We wanted to be able to show both his audience and mine a fresh take on music with a song that it lively and danceable," the Colombian crooner concludes.

The song and video are available to stream everywhere.

