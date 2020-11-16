Peru Searches for Another President After Manuel Merino Resigns

On Sunday, Peru's interim leader Manuel Merino resigned just five days after taking office, leaving the country in search for their third president in a week. Last week, former President Martín Vizcarra was impeached over allegations of corruption that he denies. His removal and the subsequent appointment of Merino sparked protests around the country.

Merino's resignation comes after two people died in protests against his fledgling government and lawmakers threatened to impeach him unless he stood down. "I want to make it known to the whole country that I irrevocably present my resignation for the office of the presidency and I call for peace and unity for all Peruvians," Merino said. "My commitment is with Peru and I will do everything in my power to guarantee a constitutional succession and for Congress to determine in order for Peru to move forward."

Image zoom Credit: Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Congress is now seeking a replacement to lead the country toward elections in April next year. Lawmakers failed in a midnight vote to select the only name that had been put forward, Rocío Silva-Santisteban, a leftist human rights defender. They will vote again on Monday, when another name — lawmaker Francisco Sagasti, a 76-year-old industrial engineer and former World Bank official — will be on the list.