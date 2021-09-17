The actor and director celebrated the start of a new decade among family and friends at a dinner party thrown by his mother, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara.

Manolo González Vergara has officially turned 30!

The son of Colombian actress Sofía Vergara, who had a cameo role in one of her Head & Shoulders commercial, celebrated the start of a new decade with a memorable dinner party on September 16.

"30! Thank you everyone who came and made this night as fun as it was! And thank you to everyone for making the last 30 so special!" Gonz´ález Vergara wrote in an Instagram post showing videos and photos of the event. "Thank you Ma for making me and this party!!!!! Love you all!"

Vergara took to Instagram to celebrate her son's birthday with a touching video showing photos and clips of the mother-son duo over the years.

"Happy 30th bday to the best son in the world!! 🎉🎉🎉You r smarter than u think, stronger than u seem and braver than u believe!!!" she wrote. "Keep the good work Manolo!! Stay sexy!!🤩🤩🤩 love u love u😘"

González Vergara replied to his mother's post with an "I love you!!!!"

The 30-year-old is the owner of a rescued chihuahua, Baguette, and owns a clothing line for dogs, CANINI by Baguette. The actor and director also has appeared in movies like The Big Feed and Hot Pursuit.