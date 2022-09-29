Celebrate National Coffee Day With this Brulot Black Manhattan
This cocktail elevates the classic Manhattan with notes of sandalwood and warm spices.
It's National Coffee Day and there's no better way to celebrate than keeping it classy with a delicious coffee-infused cocktail.
This Grand Brulot Black Manhattan recipe inspired by bartender Todd Smith's creation brings notes of warm spices and sandalwood that are perfect for fall nights.
Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 3/4 oz of Grand Brulot
- 1 oz of bourbon
- 1 oz of sweet vermouth
- 3 dashes of orange bitters
Preparation:
- In a mixing glass stir all the ingredients together. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass with ice or serve up.
- Garnish with an orange wheel and two cocktail cherries.