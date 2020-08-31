Maluma Wins His First VMA for "Qué Pena" With J Balvin

J Balvin was originally set to perform at the show, but was unable to make it because he was recovering from coronavirus.

On Sunday night, Maluma performed his new single "Hawái" at the MTV Video Music Awards, then went on to win his first VMA ever. The Colombian took home the Moon Person for Best Latin video, for his song "Qué Pena" with J Balvin.

The 26-year-old gave the first Spanish performance of the night from Brooklyn's Skyline Drive-In theater, wearing a yellow suit and accompanied by dancers in matching yellow outfits (and face masks). He began the performance of "Hawái" atop a motorcycle before walking into the crowd of cars and onto a smaller stage, where he concluded the performance in front of a tropical-inspired backdrop.

The Colombian came back to the stage to accept his award, which was presented by In the Heights actor Anthony Ramos. His fellow nominees in the category were Anuel AA, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, the Black Eyed Peas, and Karol G and Nicki Minaj. Maluma thanked his fans, his family, and J Balvin, who was originally set to perform but had to miss the show because he was recovering from coronavirus.

"Wow. Oh my God," he said about his win. "I can't believe this. ... Thank you to all my fans for their love and affection you show me every day," he added. "Especially to my mom and dad and little sister who are watching from home. Everything I do, I do for them."

"It's incredible that both J Balvin and I came from Medellín, Colombia who made this song," he ended in Spanish. "What a shame. A shoutout to my compatriot J Balvin. Blessings, parsero."