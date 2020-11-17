Maluma Recharges in Medellín With Wakeboarding and Horseback Riding

Maluma has been nonstop in 2020. After releasing his "Hawái" remix with the Weeknd and double videos "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" with Jennifer Lopez, the Colombian singer is enjoying some down time in Medellín. He shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "My days in Medallo City," which shows him surfing in the wake of a boat. Maluma catches the waves while trying to balance a drink and has a laugh with friends. "Whenever you want I can teach you about waves," J Balvin joked in a comment on the post.

The singer always shows his love for his home city, where he has his foundation El Arte de Los Sueños to help underserved youth pursue their dreams and motivate kids through art. He also recorded the music video "Medellín" with Madonna, in tribute to the place where he grew up.

Although he travels often to take his music around the world, reconnecting with his family, friends, and pets at his farm in Medellín is his way of recharging. The singer shows his love for his dogs and horses in his posts on Instagram.