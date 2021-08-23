The Colombian singer never made it on stage in Central Park after lightning strikes caused officials to cancel the show halfway through its lineup. But he'll be back, New York!

Maluma Unable to Perform at "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" due to Severe Weather

Mother Nature was not kind to Maluma this weekend: after a lot of hype and preparation, he was unable to perform at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park due to inclement weather.

The Colombian singer was one a handful of entertainers denied a return to the stage after more than a year without performing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After 1 year and 7 months we return to the stage…" he wrote on an Instagram post prior to the mid-show cancellation. "I'll see you today at the festival I ❤️ NY (the only Latino) REPRESENT!! #MalumaBabyyy"

The concert was held in Central Park to celebrate the reopening of New York City. Maluma was part of a lineup that included Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL COOL J, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Wyclef Jean, Journey, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Barry Manilow and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, among others.

However, the show was stopped during Manilow's performance —at the halfway point— after reports of lightning strikes within a 10-miles radius of the Great Lawn. Maluma, Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, and the Killers were not able to perform.

"Dios sabe como hace sus cosas… ❤️‍🔥" the Latin Grammy Award winner said on Instagram after. ["God knows why He does things."]

Maluma's performance was announced weeks before by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio via Twitter.

"Global superstar Maluma will be joining us at the #HomecomingWeek Concert!" De Blasio wrote. "Thank you, @maluma for being a part of this celebration as we welcome back the NYC that we know and love."