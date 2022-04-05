Maluma Wears Abuela Chic Again in His Latest Shirtless TikTok Video

The Colombian singer can be seen wearing a floral scarf on his head while dancing.

Maluma has always been in a league of his own when it comes to fashion.

Whether dripping in Versace or any of his more athletic ensembles, the Colombian singer has a way of owning every single lewk.

But recently, the Marry Me actor has taken on a new trend—abuela chic—and is absolutely rocking it in his latest TikTok video.

Posted to his @papijuancho TikTok account, the Colombian singer can be seen dancing to "Me voy para Medellín" by El Combo de las Estrellas outdoors while holding an umbrella and sporting a floral-looking scarf with sunglasses on.

He captioned the video, "When they tell you that there are 26 days left for the Maluma Baby concert in Medellín #MedalloEnElMapa 😂😱😂😱😂 There are few tickets left, link in my bio!! #TolaYMaluma"

But this isn't the first time that the singer-actor has been spotted with a fashionable silky scarf on his head.

In a previous post, he shared to his Instagram page, he shares a "who wore it better" side-by-side image of him and Queen Elizabeth II wearing headscarves.