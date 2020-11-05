We Have The Details of The Surprise Collab Between Maluma and The Weeknd. Watch Their New Music Video Here!

Maluma is treating his fans to a surprise collab with The Weeknd: a just released "Hawái" remix featuring Selena Gomez's ex.

The music video —shot in Los Angeles and directed by Jessy Terrero— shows the Colombian singer, 26, and the Grammy-winning R&B and pop star, 30, singing about heartbreak and healing. "I have always admired The Weeknd so it feels nothing short of a dream come true to have him collab on 'HAWÁI' Remix —he brought another flow to it and sang in both Spanish and English, which is impressive," Maluma said.

"Hawái" has reigned at number one for weeks on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs, Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Airplay charts. The reggaetonero —who already recorded hits with Madonna ("Medellín") and Jennifer Lopez ("Pa' Ti" and "Lonely")— has delivered another joint effort with a mainstream superstar with this remix. In it, both men sing about a relationship breakup set in the modern Instagram age, where the story you tell and the pictures you post can sometimes be deceiving.

Earlier this year, Maluma told People en Español that he is now focused on his career, not dating. "I've always been great," he said about single life. "The truth is I have something that I'm eternally grateful for and that's my family. They fill any void that I may have in my personal or sentimental life. I have my parents, my grandparents are alive, I have my sister, and that's a blessing from God. I wake up every day and that's the first thing I give thanks for."

Image zoom Credit: PHRAA