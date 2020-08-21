Maluma Baby! The Colombian Singer on His New Album and Acting Debut

Maluma is the star of People en Español's latest digital cover, and in the interview, he talks about how much life in quarantine has transformed him. The Colombian star has said goodbye to the Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy and said hello to Papi Juancho, his new album with Sony Music Latin.

"It made me mature," he says of the coronavirus lockdown. "Now I have another mental maturity. Many times I messed up, I was wrong." Maluma — who has practiced meditation for many years — has looked within and connected with his more spiritual side. "I've had my dark moments during quarantine, where I've had to reconsider a lot, but that has helped me a lot on a personal level," he explains. The artist, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, tells fans to "get to know me deeply and find the essence of Juan Luis."

The surprise new album he whipped up in four months includes collaborations with Myke Towers, Darell, Justin Quiles, Yandel, Yomo, and Zion, among others. “Many of them are artists who are really old-school," the 26-year-old says. "The songs are so good and there are such talented people on the album that it's exquisite from beginning to end." The new record also includes the song "Medallo City," a trap and salsa tribute to Medellín, the city where he was born and grew up. "I want to show my culture, I want to show people where I'm from," he says.

He is also thrilled to make his acting debut next year with Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com Marry Me. "Jennifer was the first person who allowed me to dabble in acting," he says. "The first movie I will make in my life will be a Hollywood film." He was also in New York recently with J.Lo recording videos for another project related to the movie, he says, without spilling the details.

The bachelor, recently spotted kissing a mystery woman in NYC, also talked about his love life. "I've always been great," he says about single life. "The truth is I have something that I am eternally grateful for and that's my family. They fill any void that I may have in my personal or sentimental life. I have my parents, my grandparents are alive, I have my sister, and that's a blessing from God. I wake up every day and that's the first thing I give thanks for."

