Maluma Will Be Honored for His Philanthropic Work at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Maluma's work with his foundation the Art of Dreams will be celebrated during the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Maluma is all about giving back and paying it forward through his Colombia-based foundation, El Arte de los Sueños (The Art of Dreams), which motivates at-risk youth through art programs. The singer, 26, will be honored for his philanthropic work during the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air on Telemundo on October 21 at 8 p.m. ET.

Image zoom (Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

The show will be taped live from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, and will include performances by Ozuna, Sech, Myke Towers, and many others, including the Colombian heartthrob. Maluma expressed his gratitude on Instagram for the recognition. "This fills us with motivation to keep helping so many young people who need it," he wrote. "Congratulations @elartedelossuenos."

The Spirit of Hope Award has been given in the past to Shakira, Juanes, Daddy Yankee, Marc Anthony, and Luis Fonsi, among other stars, for their humanitarian efforts and contributions to their communities. Maluma founded El Arte de Los Sueños in 2016 to help vulnerable youth in his hometown of Medellín by providing free music, dance, percussion, and art classes, as well as workshops to motivate and empower young dreamers.

Maluma, who wrote his first song at age 15, knows that dreaming big and working hard pays off. The singer of hits like "Hawái," "Felices Los 4," and "Borró cassette" will make his acting debut in the romantic comedy Marry Me starring Jennifer Lopez, coming to theaters on Valentine's Day.