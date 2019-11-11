Watch Maluma Serenade a Sick Child at a Puerto Rican Hospital

Maluma shared a video on Instagram that touched many hearts this weekend. The reggaeton star serenaded a child at a hospital in Old San Juan, bringing music and joy to a little girl and her family. “Music and its powers,” he captioned the video. “Sending lots of light to all of those who are undergoing difficult times in health. Coming to Puerto Rico and visiting this hospital brought me lots of happiness. Be grateful.” The video shows Maluma singing “Felices Los 4” while a musician plays the guitar.

The little girl (wearing a pink knitted beanie) watches him in awe while her grandma records the special moment on her cell phone. She also leans over and gives Maluma a kiss on the cheek. The video has garnered more than 3.5 million views, and colleagues of the Colombian singer, 25, commented on the post. “Thank you Maluma, I wish you lots of success in my land, brother,” Ricky Martin wrote, while Wisin commented, “That’s worth so much.”

Maluma is no stranger to philanthropy. He joined Eva Longoria in 2017 in co-hosting the Global Gift Gala to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake in Mexico. “It’s great to be able to help others. I believe that when you give, you receive, and I do it from my heart,” he told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

His own Colombia-based foundation, El Arte de los Sueños [The Art of Dreams], motivates at-risk youths through art programs. “During this past year my foundation has helped the most vulnerable kids in Medellín,” he said about his hometown.

In his YouTube documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré, Maluma reveals that he helped his family when they struggled with poverty, selling sandwiches and candy at school to help his mom have money to fill the fridge at home when his dad’s business failed. The singer — who stays centered by practicing meditation and reading about Buddhism — says that childhood experience turned him into an entrepreneur. It also made him more sensitive to the suffering of others and more conscious of his power to help transform lives.