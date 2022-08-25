The Colombian singer and actor shares why he is excited to be part of the Anheuser-Busch sponsored "reventón del año" taking place in Las Vegas on September 10.

Exclusive: Why Maluma Can't Wait to Party it Up on the RUMBAZO Stage

If there is one thing that is for certain, it's that Latinos know how to through an epically "iconic" party.

On the eve of Hispanic Heritage Month, Anheuser-Busch and Maluma (along with a couple of his closest friends) will be lighting up Las Vegas for the RUMBAZO Festival that takes place on September 10.

"I have had a very special connection with my Anheuser-Busch family since I started collaborating with Michelob Ultra several years ago. Together we have taken Latin events and celebrating our culture to another level and RUMBAZO won't be the exception. RUMBAZO will be an epic festival experience, el reventón del año, and I am so happy to be headlining with my band and dancers," Maluma details.

Rumbazo Festival Credit: Rumbazo Festival

On what it feels like to be headlining an event so close to Hispanic Heritage Month, the Colombian performer notes that he feels "very proud."

"I feel very proud of it. You know, they chose me to celebrate this beautiful month. And for me, it's very important to be there and just celebrate with my fans. I feel like that night is going to be very iconic," he asserts.

"I feel like, you know, because [it] is not going to be [just] me there performing—I have a couple of friends of mine [there as well]. Prince Royce is going to be there and I'm going to take all my dancers [and] band," he explains. "But not only that, we're all going to celebrate the Latino power. For me, [it's] very important to be there performing. I'm [going to be] screaming to the skies [because] I feel very, very proud to be Latino. [So] thank you to the people from RUMBAZO for making it happen."

So what can folks expect at RUMBAZO?

"While this may be regarded as a festival by industry standards, there will be so much more integrated into RUMBAZO including a number of fun-filled events to enjoy a diversity of Latin music, dance and food," Vic Juarez, RUMBAZO festival organizer, says in a press release. "We invite the Las Vegas community and Latin music lovers throughout the country to join us for this massive party."

Also, taking to the stage along with Maluma? His bestie and Dominican American bachata crooner Prince Royce, the iconic Ivy Queen, Natanael Cano, Omar Apollo and Yendry.