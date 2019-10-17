Maluma Expresses Outrage After Claiming His Jewelry Was Stolen From Luxury Hotel

Maluma turned to Instagram to express his discontent. The Colombian singer, 25, shared a post demanding justice after having expensive jewelry allegedly stolen from a luxury hotel. “The truth is I didn’t want to do this but I’ve reached my limits,” he wrote. “As many of you know, because of my career, I am permanently traveling to many cities and countries. As many of you know, I was robbed of my jewelry and personal items from my room at the Four Seasons hotel in Moscow in the midst of the World Cup last year. This was done without the individuals even having to break in, which makes me fear that if a year ago it was material items, tomorrow it can be my own security, my well being or my life if left unprotected.”

He went on to confess to his over 46 million followers that he felt the hotel hadn’t taken appropriate action after the incident. “I no longer feel safe in that hotel chain and apparently it doesn’t bother them as they haven’t even taken the time to respond to what transpired,” his post continued. “It’s unfortunate to have to make this public, but I need a solution.” The Four Seasons has not yet responded publicly to the singer’s claims.

Image zoom Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

Many of Maluma’s followers expressed their support. “So sorry Maluma … terrible. You deserve better always,” a fan wrote. “Your safety comes first, before anything else,” another commented. “So sorry you went through this,” a follower expressed. Other celebs that have experienced jewelry theft include Kim Kardashian (in 2016 in Paris) and reggaeton couple Anuel AA and Karol G (in Chile in April).