After 18 months without performing, Maluma kicked off his first concert in Sacramento, California, on September 2.

Colombian singer Maluma has returned to the stage after 18 months without touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The star kicked off his Papi Juancho USA tour in Sacramento, California, on September 2.

"My heart has been waiting for this moment," the artist told a roaring crowd at the Forum in Los Angeles on Friday, the second show of his tour. "Today, I give you my corazón."

According to Billboard, the star began the concert with the global hit "Hawái" and got emotional upon seeing more than 15,000 people singing along with him in the crowd. As part of his show, he also performed "Corazón," "Borro cassette," and "Felices los cuatro." Papi Juancho wore a Matrix-style trenchcoat around the 360 stage, where he could see fans from all angles.

Maluma had been teasing the upcoming concert on Instagram, showing his excitement over being back on stage after a prolonged period without performing.

"WE START TOMORROW… 🚨🚨🚨 #PapiJuanchoUsaTour" he captioned a video montage posted on his account showing snippets of rehearsals. "We are back," he wrote in a photo where he is seen performing.

Before his Papi Juancho tour, Maluma was set to sing at the "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert" alongside a handful of entertainers. However, the concert was canceled due to inclement weather.

"Dios sabe como hace sus cosas… ❤️‍🔥" ("God knows why He does things.",) the Latin Grammy Award winner said on Instagram after the show's cancellation.