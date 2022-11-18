"Tukoh Taka" will be the official song of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the first FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

Maluma, Nicki Minaj and Myriam Fares Will Perform the FIFA World Cup 2022 Official Anthem on Opening Day

Some of the world's biggest international talents in the world have come together to drop the official single of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Colombian singer Maluma, Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj and Lebanese star Myriam Fares collaborated together for "Tukoh Taka," the first-ever official FIFA Fan Festival Anthem.

In a statement, Maluma says, "I am so happy to be part of this FIFA World Cup anthem!" He continues, "I always dreamt of an opportunity like this. Representing Latin music on this global track alongside amazing artists that sing in English and Arabic, takes our culture to another level."

"Tukoh Taka" blends rap and lyrical melodies that focus on uniting fans around the world as they celebrate beloved soccer traditions together.

"I'm so happy to be chosen by FIFA and Universal Arabic Music, represented by Wassim 'SAL' Slaiby and Republic Records, to perform the song 'Tukoh Taka,'" Fares said. "'Tukoh Taka,' the song that I was honored to participate in its composition, arrangement, and choreography, made me more passionate about it, in addition to working alongside two of my favorite international artists, Nicki Minaj and Maluma."

FIFA World Cup Credit: Courtesy of FIFA

Adding, "I truly wish that 'Tukoh Taka' will be transmitting the Eastern culture and Arabian music to the whole world."

All three artists will be performing the song together for the first time at the opening of Doha's FIFA Fan Festival on November 19.