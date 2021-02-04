Maluma's Miami Event Shut Down Due to COVID-19 Violations

On Tuesday, the police shut down Maluma's pop-up event in Miami after more than 1,000 fans showed up, violating the city's COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. Maluma was inside meeting with 10 fans a time, but police decided to shut it down because the circumstances outside were "unsafe."

"The officers observed a celebrity make an appearance," a spokesperson for the Miami Police Department told Page Six. "Once the celebrity saw the crowd growing, he left the area and the crowd dwindled." When asked whether any fines were issued or arrests were made, they said, "No police action was taken."

Prior to leaving the event at Wynwood, Miami's arts district, the 27-year-old was mobbed by his fans while walking to his car. He met with 160 fans indoors at a safe social distance —there was no hugging at the meet-and-greet, and he kept his mask on inside.

The singer took to Instagram to thank fans and confirmed that he had to leave early because there were too many people.

"Although we had all the security measures we did not know that so many people were going to arrive yesterday and unfortunately we had to leave soon," he wrote alongside a video of the event. "However thank you all for going 🙏🏻 I love you to infinity ❤️ and thank you for supporting # 7DJ !! I can't wait for this F$&@ COVID of 💩 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤤 to end."