The Colombian singer dished on how he remains grounded while he is on tour.

During a time when several artists have canceled tour dates due to the strain it puts on their mental health, finding time to unwind and relax is becoming a pivotal piece to artistic success.

This remains true for Colombian singer-songwriter, Maluma, who has seen global success over the last several years as he tours, made his acting debut alongside Jennifer López in Marry Me and is the new face of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.

"It's not easy to feel all that pressure because you feel the pressure from your team, the fans, even your family. The music industry is always there looking [at] you, you know? So you feel like all eyes on you," he tells People Chica.

Maluma Credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

"Then when you finish the tour, you feel like, okay, you did a great job and you deserve all the love and everything, all the good things that happened. But it's not easy to be stable during the tour," he continues.

Papi Juancho exclusively shared his secret for remaining grounded during stressful times and the practice that has changed his life for the better.

"I love working out. I love doing yoga. I love meditating. I love having [an] amazing time with my friends, too," he adds. "For me, that's very important. Just trying to feel sometimes normal, you know, just 'Juan Luis' and not think about 'Maluma' every time."

The Medellín native is also a big fan of finding a balance between his career and his everyday life. However, the one practice that changed his life remains his focus on mindfulness.