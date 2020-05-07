Let Maluma Take You on a Tour of His Colombian Mansion

If you've ever wondered what Maluma's house looks like, then allow him to show you around. The singer gave a virtual tour of his Medellín home for Architectural Digest, and it's every bit as luxurious as you'd expect. "This is my sanctuary. I’m enjoying it a lot in this quarantine," he says in the video. He has owned the property for three years, but said he hasn't had time to enjoy it till now because he's been constantly touring. "I needed this time in my life to enjoy and see all the things I’ve been building for a long time."

The artist wanted to enjoy the nature Medellín has to offer, which is why he chose to have so many big windows in his home. "I always wanted to have a house where you can feel outside being inside the house. That’s why I wanted to have so much glass," he said. But taking in the view is only one of many things he can do in his mansion, which also has a blackjack table, ping-pong table, soccer field, and basketball court.

He also shared how he's staying fit during quarantine, and offered a view of his L-shaped pool, Jacuzzi and meat smoker. Watch the tour below.