Maluma Spotted Making Out With Mystery Woman in NYC

Does Maluma have a new girlfriend? Perhaps! On Monday, the Colombian superstar was spotted making out with a mystery woman while in New York City. The 26-year-old and his new friend stopped by NOMO Kitchen in Soho, where they enjoyed their lunch outside. During their date, the pair packed on the PDA and shared a few kisses between courses.

Maluma wore a striped shirt paired with yellow linen pants and black Birkenstock sandals for his lunch date. The singer is in NYC working with Jennifer Lopez on their new video; he was also recently announced as one of the performers for at this year's MTV VMAs.

Image zoom Photo © 2020 Backgrid/The Grosby Group New

Maluma will also star alongside J.Lo in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, which started filming last October. Lopez recently shared that they filmed part of their movie during the coronavirus quarantine. "Someone came in and set up a camera and lights, and then left because of social distancing," she told Variety in an interview. "It was me at home and Maluma in Colombia," she added. "We weren't sure how it was going to work out."

She explained some of the challenges she and Maluma faced while filming the new movie, which also stars Owen Wilson. "We had a Zoom call," she said. "I start doing the scene with Maluma and we're hearing echoers and we're all like, 'Everyone has to mute.' We were just figuring it out as we go. We got through the scene. It's going to be in the movie. It's not the ideal way of filmmaking, but we got it done."