Maluma Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mexican Crooner José José

Maluma paid homage to the late José José by posting his version of the Mexican crooner’s hit “El Triste” on Instagram. “With all my respect I dared to do this. May you rest in peace, Maestro. Music that will live forever #JoséJosé,” he captioned the clip, which has garnered over 3 million views. A casually dressed Maluma is seen backstage, singing with just a guitar in the background. The beautiful ballad — translated as “The Sad One” — talks about the devastation and loneliness that comes after seeing a loved one go. Filled with nostalgia, the Colombian singer, 25, gives the song his all.

Maluma’s over 46 million Instagram followers flooded the post with comments. Singer Pipe Bueno, his close friend, joked, “So they don’t say the baby can’t sing!” Natti Natasha commented with fire emojis and a red rose.

José José, known as El Príncipe de la Canción (The Prince of Song) and revered as one of the greatest singers of all time, died at age 71 in Florida. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.

Many of his colleagues and fans worldwide expressed their profound sadness over José José’s death. Nuyorican salsa star Marc Anthony, who sang some covers of José José’s hits — also posted a tribute to him on Instagram. “Until we meet again, my dear brother. You will live forever, as long as love exists. Thanks for the most wonderful gift: your voice and your music,” Marc Anthony wrote.