The Colombian singer follows in the footsteps of J Balvin, Cardi B and Bad Bunny with the Balmain collection he was scheduled to wear during his 2020 tour, which was postponed by the pandemic.

This week, Maluma joined the ongoing trend of Latin superstars teaming up with fashion brands on limited-edition collections. The Colombian singer partnered up with the luxury brand Balmain to release a new collection that was inspired by his latest album Papi Juancho. It includes Miami Vice-inspired sneakers, blazers, t-shirts and pants, and will be available until June in Balmain stores —and sold in Saks Fifth Avenue stores starting tomorrow.

Celebrities like J Balvin, Cardi B, and Bad Bunny have also collaborated with fashion brands. Cardi B this week announced her own collaboration with Reebok, while J Balvin stepped out with Guess? last year. El conejo malo collaborated with Crocs last year and this year he released sneakers with Adidas in two colors. "[Sneakers are] something that define you and at the same time bring people together," Bad Bunny said in a press release. "Ultimately, it's what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take... It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers."

While Maluma is the second celebrity to collaborate with Balmain —the first was Beyoncé— he is the first to design an entire collection with them. "It's been one of my goals to work with a respected fashion house on a collection, but this journey was more exciting, as Olivier pushed me to design with him and sketch looks that I personally will wear off the stage and showcase high couture with a bit of Papi Juancho," the singer said in a statement.

Maluma first collaborated with Balmain's creative director Olivier Rousteing for his 2020 Video Music Awards performance. "We ended up riffing on the sherbet tones, sexy styling, and '80s silhouette of [Miami Vice's] Crockett and Tubbs for Maluma's amazing performance of Hawái," Rousteing shared in a statement. "And, after the success of that VMA appearance, we knew we had to push our partnership further."

Rousteing worked with Maluma on designing pieces for his 2020 tour, which was pushed back due to the pandemic. "We decided to release our Balmain-Maluma collaboration as a special limited-edition collection," Rousteing explained.