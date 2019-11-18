Maluma and J Balvin Star in the First Men's Issue of Harper's Bazaar

Harper’s Bazaar has been in print for over 150 years, but now, for the first time ever, they’re releasing a men’s print edition. Starring on the cover? J Balvin and Maluma, two of the biggest names in urbano, in a photo shoot inspired by the work of Puerto Rican fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez. “When Harper’s Bazaar approached me about creating this special men’s issue, I knew from the start what I wanted it to be about: diversity, inclusivity, reality,” said Kim Jones, the issue’s guest editor. “And for me, that led to the work of the late Antonio Lopez, an artist I have loved and collected for years.”

Jones added that he thinks Maluma and Balvin would have been favorites of Lopez’s if he were still alive today. “J Balvin and Maluma are two of the biggest Latinx stars in the world, and they look like Antonio boys,” he said. As for why he decided to participate in the piece, Balvin said, “We need to be inclusive and respectful and accept everyone as they are. That’s the message I want to share with my fans through all of my platforms, either music or fashion.”

The two young Colombians share a love for fashion, and are never scared to embrace their individuality when it comes to their looks. “Latin artists didn’t have all these opportunities in the past,” Maluma told the magazine. “I want to show the world the heritage of my country and the beautiful things we have that nobody knows about.”