Watch Maluma's New Music Video "Hawái" and Prepare to Be Swept Away

In his new music video "Hawái," Maluma crashes a wedding and tries to win back the love of his life before she ties the knot with someone else. The Colombian singer tells the bride-to-be that the wealthy man she's marrying may look good on Instagram and take her on vacations to Hawaii, but can't give her true passion and love. The music video feels like a telenovela filled with romance and drama, and was filmed in Miami by director Jessy Terrero.

The reggaetonero shows his more romantic side in this song about loss and heartbreak. "I'm happy to be here again and releasing this hit," he told Apple Music. "I'm so excited about it. It's a huge song." He says he has never been to Hawaii, but it's on his bucket list. "This is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he said.

Before he takes a well-deserved vacation, the singer will release a new album. "I just finished my album," he revealed. "I'm very excited. I had this chance to know myself again in this crazy s*** that is going on. So I decided to make the music that I just wanted to do. And everything was fast, everything was just flowing. Suddenly I had 20-something songs and they were all new."

Image zoom (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for DCP)