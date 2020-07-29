Watch Maluma's New Music Video "Hawái" and Prepare to Be Swept Away
The Colombian singer is also working on a new album.
In his new music video "Hawái," Maluma crashes a wedding and tries to win back the love of his life before she ties the knot with someone else. The Colombian singer tells the bride-to-be that the wealthy man she's marrying may look good on Instagram and take her on vacations to Hawaii, but can't give her true passion and love. The music video feels like a telenovela filled with romance and drama, and was filmed in Miami by director Jessy Terrero.
The reggaetonero shows his more romantic side in this song about loss and heartbreak. "I'm happy to be here again and releasing this hit," he told Apple Music. "I'm so excited about it. It's a huge song." He says he has never been to Hawaii, but it's on his bucket list. "This is one of the most beautiful places in the world," he said.
Before he takes a well-deserved vacation, the singer will release a new album. "I just finished my album," he revealed. "I'm very excited. I had this chance to know myself again in this crazy s*** that is going on. So I decided to make the music that I just wanted to do. And everything was fast, everything was just flowing. Suddenly I had 20-something songs and they were all new."
Maluma — who will make his acting debut in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez — admitted he misses the adrenaline of touring. "This is insane. I've been touring since I was like 17, 18 years old. I never stopped and now that I stopped, I feel healthy. Once we go back on tour, everything is going to be crazy again," he said. "I need the energy. I need my people, I need my fans. When I started this quarantine thing, two weeks later, I was like, 'Man, I need to be on stage.' I created a kind of dependence to shows. Wow, crazy! Now I'm dependent to be in my socks."