Watch Maluma Cry With Joy When He Gets His Own Private Jet

Maluma is on cloud nine after getting his own private jet! The Colombian star shared a video on Instagram where we see him get emotional as he checks out his plane, called Royalty Air. The clip shows the 25-year-old singer at an airport waiting for his plane to land and shaking his head in denial when he sees it hitting the runway. The elegant aircraft is painted black and has a crown painted on it, recalling one of Maluma’s tattoos and a symbol that has become one of his trademarks. He breaks down to cry and hugs his mom, his sister and father, who have stood by his side since he was a little boy in Medellín dreaming of fame and getting a record deal.

“I remember 8 years ago when I went to do my first interview at Radio X in Colombia, they closed their doors on me. They didn’t believe in me and many said I wouldn’t make it. Well parceros now we will really get far! Welcome to Royalty Air, we will touch the moon with this one. Dream without fear, never take NO for an answer. You are behind the wheel of your life and you can go as far as your mind and your heart desire. This is my legacy, to inspire and to show that dreams do come true,” he wrote in a heartfelt post.

Maluma’s fans were overjoyed and showered him with love on social media. “You show great love for your family and great humility,” a fan wrote. Maluma’s girlfriend, model Natalia Barulich, also cheered him on. “Still seems like yesterday you spoke of this dream, you’ve now made your reality,” she wrote. Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin, Maluma’s friend who has a private jet of his own, also commented, “The world becomes a smaller place. Congratulations!” Singer Nicky Jam added, “Welcome to the club!”

Besides enjoying career success and the support of his family, the singer also seems over the moon with Barulich, who played his lover in the music video “Felices Los 4” before she became his real-life love. Maluma apparently knows the power of visualization!