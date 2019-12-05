Eligible bachelor alert! Maluma is back on the market after his breakup with Cuban Croatian model Natalia Barulich. A source close to the Colombian singer confirmed the news to People en Español in October, and said that he and Barulich split in September, when they were last seen together at his concert in Los Angeles. Since then, the 25-year-old seems to be enjoying single life. He is currently living in New York City while he films the romantic comedy Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, and has spent some time with model Winnie Harlow.

Maluma recently posted a photo with the 25-year-old Canadian model of Jamaican descent and her famous friends Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in Miami. “Here in bad company,” he joked in his caption. According to reports, Maluma and Harlow sat front row at the Dior men's fall 2020 runway show on Tuesday, along with the reality stars.

He has also exchanged some flirty messages with Harlow on social media. Maluma commented “mamacita” with a kissy face emoji on a photo of Harlow at his concert on October 5. She also commented “Oh, wow” on a shirtless photo the Colombian heartthrob posted on October 11. There have also been fire emojis exchanged between the two, so interpret that how you will.

According to reports, J.Lo's co-star was spotted dancing and having dinner with Harlow in New York City in October. Harlow also attended Maluma's show at Madison Square Garden, but a source assured Page Six that they're “just friends.”

Maluma seems to be enjoying this new chapter in his life, going out to fun social events like Heidi Klum's Halloween bash in NYC.

He also traveled to Saudi Arabia on tour in November and is focused on his booming career. Will he and Harlow become Instagram-official or be spotted holding hands on a red carpet soon? Only time — and the paparazzi — will tell.