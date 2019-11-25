The chemistry between Maluma and reggaeton queen Farina in their new music video "Así Así" is undeniable. The Colombian stars join forces on the new track about a pair of lovers with no inhibitions. The reggaetonera, who is a pioneer of urban music in her homeland, teases Maluma with a lap dance and puts him under a spell with her moves. The singers both shared a preview of the music video on their Instagram accounts and fans went wild. "From Medallo, Colombia to the world" Maluma wrote. "The campeón for the campeóna," he added, celebrating her talent. "We needed a perreo."

Farina also showed her excitement over the collaboration, which has already proven to be a success. "You are delicious like a lollipop @maluma," she wrote on Instagram, quoting the song. "I have a mega song to blow up your speakers with this gentleman that I love and admire."

"This song is full of good vibes. We both had a great time creating this song," Farina told Entertainment Tonight. "I admire and respect Maluma so much. I've always wanted to work with him. He's an artist with an incredible vision." The lap dance was director Mike Ho's idea, she told the outlet, noting that Maluma made her feel very comfortable. "When I was a little girl I was afraid to dance, sing and speak in public," she admitted. "Over the years I learned how to love and value every part of me."