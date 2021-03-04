On Thursday, Maluma made his debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he performed his newest single "Agua de Jamaica" from his latest album 7 Days in Jamaica.

In a virtual interview — DeGeneres at her studio in California and Maluma in Miami — the two stars talked about their love for home decor and animals. "It's my favorite place in the world," Maluma said about his farm in Colombia.

He explained that being at the farm allows him to have a break from his career and enjoy his time with his family. "Every time I'm there I reconnect with my soul," he said. He also added that he has 25 horses, cows, goats, chickens, and many more animals, and admitted, "Sometimes I forget to shower when I'm on the farm."

Maluma also talked about the inspiration behind his stage name, his acting debut with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the upcoming film Marry Me, and becoming the first man on the cover of Elle magazine. "For me, it's a big deal," he said about the cover. "When my team told me that was going to happen I couldn't believe it."

Toward the end of the interview, Ellen surprised him with a plaque commemorating his song "Hawái" for going 14-times platinum.

The Colombian recently announced a United States tour that will kick off this fall. The tour is scheduled to begin September 2 in Sacramento, California and will wrap up October 24 in Chicago. Tickets for the tour went on sale last week.