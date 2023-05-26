The Colombian-born performer took to social media to request that all of his fans wear this very specific thing.

The One Thing Maluma Wants All of His Fans to Wear at His Concert

It's looking like there will be a dress code for Maluma's upcoming concert.

The "Diablo, Qué Chimba" performer took to Instagram to share two important pieces of information with fans.

The first was that he would require all of his fans to wear the color purple at his upcoming Don Juan World Tour.

In the video, Maluma makes it a point to tell his fans not to fuss to much over it now that they know what the official color is.

"Oi, hey, what's up familia. I'm here to announce that the official color for the Don Juan tour will be purple," he begins his message.

Maluma continues, "So don't fuss too much. Now you know—purple. Ladies, come dressed up, and guys, come ready."

Maluma Credit: Getty Images / Alexander Tamargo

The Colombian-born performer's second piece of information? That the tickets to his tour were now on sale.

"Oh, and another thing. Tickets are on sale right now," he concludes.