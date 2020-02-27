Check Out Maluma's New Calvin Klein Commercial With Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber

Maluma showed his excitement at being featured in a Calvin Klein commercial with other stars like Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner. “Mom we made it,” he wrote on Instagram, where he shared the clip. “From Medallo to the world!” His post — which is, admittedly, hypnotic — garnered almost 1 million views within one hour. Other Latinx stars congratulated Maluma on this new achievement. “Pa’ la cultura,” J Balvin commented. “Rompiste bro,” Nicky Jam said. “Bravo,” Eva Longoria cheered.

The 26-year-old star has had great success with his 11:11 world tour, and made his acting dream a reality by joining Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, playing J.Lo’s cheating fiancé Bastian. The singer — who recorded the song and music video “Medellín” with Madonna — has also made a notable crossover to the Anglo market, performing at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and walking the carpet at last year’s Met Gala.

He has also established himself as a fashion icon, closing Dolce & Gabbana’s 2018 fashion show while performing hits “Corazón” and “Felices Los 4″ and appearing in the first men’s issue of Harper’s Bazaar with stars like J Balvin and Travis Scott. “Making a living doing what you love is the universe’s greatest gift,” Maluma reflected on Instagram. Can’t wait to see what’s next!