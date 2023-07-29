The Colombian performers team up for their new song "El Reloj" which celebrates love and the fans that have propelled them to stardom.

How Blessd and Maluma Are Adding More Flair to the "New Colombia" Sound

People love love, which is why it is no surprise that songs that talk about love in all of its forms are so popular.

For his latest project, Blessd teams up with fellow parcero Maluma for the release of "El Reloj," a song that the Colombian artist says was crafted with women in mind.

"'El Reloj' is a song made for women, a song for your amorcito. It was written with women in mind," Blessd tells People Chica.

He continues, "This song was created with a sound with which my followers have been identifying with—it is a song that they will like a lot."

The rapper also hopes that the song, whose video features model Ana Sofia Henao, resonates with his fans since it carries a special meaning. He also wants to hear what they think about it.

"I am very happy to go out to break the soundwaves again; this song is for all my followers [and] for audiences around the world. I hope they listen to it and let me know what they think," Blessd admits.

"El Reloj" isn't the first time the Colombian rapper collaborates with Maluma.

Maluma and Blessd Credit: Courtesy of Blessd

Previously, they worked on the very sensual "Imposible," but Blessd notes that he is "forever grateful" to be working alongside Papi Juancho.

"I am forever grateful to Maluma for everything he has done for me and for the new Colombia. Maluma knows that with me, he has a soldier always," he reveals.